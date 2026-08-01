August coming in hot, hot, hot!

It's hot, hot, hot! The heatwave expands over Utah today as a strong ridge of high pressure brings widespread triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of heat-related illness this weekend.

Most lower-elevation valleys will experience Major HeatRisk (Level 3 of 4), with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees. St. George has a good chance of reaching 111 degrees today, with Salt Lake forecast to reach 105 degrees, potentially tying the current record from 2020. Warm overnight lows, remaining in the 70s and even low 80s in southern Utah, will offer little relief.

A dry cold front moving through Sunday into Monday will briefly cool temperatures into the 90s for many northern Utah valleys while increasing winds across the state. Although slightly higher moisture may limit critical fire weather conditions, elevated wildfire danger is still expected, especially across southern Utah.

The cooldown will be short-lived. Forecasts show another ridge of high pressure rebuilding by the middle of next week, sending temperatures back toward extreme levels. There are also early indications monsoonal moisture could return later in the week, though confidence remains low. Stay tuned!

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