Back to 'winter' as temperatures in the 70s become memory

SALT LAKE CITY — For those Utahns who missed "winter," it's coming back for an encore appearance just as the idea of temperatures in the 70s made people look forward to the warmer months.



The roller coaster ride that is Utah weather in the spring will take a steep dip Friday and remain in place throughout the weekend, with a cold front that will slide through the Wasatch Front around noon.

As the National Weather Service posted to social media Friday, "Winter is not over yet."

Valley rain and mountain snow will begin making its presence felt Friday evening, and will then taper off until a second wave arrives late Friday and early Saturday.

After hitting 73 degrees in Salt Lake City on Thursday, marking the high for the year, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-50s, with western portions of the state falling into the 40s.

Rain will change over to snow in many locations, including the valleys, late Friday, with snowfall totals increasing through Saturday and new snow possible in the following areas:



Because of the expected heavy snowfall in the mountains, travelers are being asked to prepare for delays and reduce speeds.

Conditions in northern Utah will slightly improve on Sunday, and temperatures will climb as sunny skies are forecast to return Tuesday. Southern Utah temperatures will stay in the 50-60s during the weekend until really warming up as the week begins.