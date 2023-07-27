Beat the heat at 'Cool Zone' locations across northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The seemingly never-ending hot oven conditions blanketing Utah this summer are forecast to continue this weekend with triple-digit temperatures forecast for the next several days.

With the heat causing dangerous and unhealthy conditions for Utahns, several Cool Zones will once again be open for residents to escape the high temps in Salt Lake County.

"Cool Zones can be found at numerous facilities conveniently located throughout the county, providing a welcome break for anyone seeking to escape the sizzling weather," the county wrote. " These designated Cool Zones are open to the public, free of charge, and offer a great opportunity to cool down, stay hydrated, and explore the diverse range of programs available."

CLICK HERE for an interactive map that can find the closest Cool Zone location in Salt Lake County.