Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah

Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.

Members of the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group sent footage of these floods, as seen in the video above.

PHOTOS: Flooding washes out highways in San Juan County

Jeff Germain, a firefighter from Enterprise, shot a video Monday that shows a stream going from a gentle flow to a dangerously high current.

It happened in the Santa Clara River, where it crosses under old highway 91 northwest of St. George.

The video shows the stream growing to a torrent, building consistently over the course of four minutes.

At the location where the U.S. Geological Survey monitors the Santa Clara, it grew to a depth of over 22 and a half feet Monday night — a record for the day.

Watch the video above for more, including a flash flood outside of Panguitch near Bryce Canyon and one in Pack Creek near Moab.