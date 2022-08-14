Flooding closes highways in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Some highways in southeastern Utah were either partially or fully closed Sunday due to flash flooding.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation reported that both directions of U.S. Highway 191 were closed due to flooding and debris. The closure was located about 13 miles north of Monticello, near the highway's junction with U.S. 211.

Utah Highway Patrol Water and mud covers U.S. Highway 191 in San Juan County, Utah.

San Juan County officials later gave an update that 191 was partially open with traffic moving through in alternating directions.

However, the county and UDOT both said around 4 p.m. that Highway 211 was fully closed — also due to flash flooding — at the intersection with 191. Utah Highway Patrol officials told FOX 13 News that 211 would remain closed through Sunday night.

This article will be updated as the situation develops and as more information becomes available.