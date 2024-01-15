Brrrrr! How cold will it get in Utah overnight, Tuesday?

SALT LAKE CITY — There's cold and then there's "wait until tomorrow cold."

Utahns waking up Tuesday morning may look to sneak a few more minutes under the covers as temperatures will drop to their lowest this winter season.

For parts of northern Utah, it'll be so cold that the forecast temperatures in the teens along the Wasatch Front will seem balmy for those in the Cache Valley.

A Wind Chill Warning has been put into effect for the Cache Valley through 9 a.m. Tuesday as "feels like" temps will drop to -26 degrees in areas such as Randolph in northeast Utah.

Temperatures will start to make their big dip after sundown Monday where the wind chill forecast is forecast for the following at 8 p.m.:



Randolph: -15°

Garden City: -11°

Tremonton: -5°

Park City: -2°

The National Weather Service says things will only get chillier as the night progresses, with the wind chill hitting minus double digits in several areas.

On Tuesday morning, the normal air temperature is expected to be just 12 degrees in Salt Lake City, 13 degrees in Nephi and 14 degrees in Cedar City.

Officials are warning residents to wear appropriate clothing and to limit any time spent outside, and if someone needs to be outside, the should take frequent breaks to warm their skin. Cold wind chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Due to the cold temperatures, a Code Blue has been called for in Salt Lake County that will allow officials to open up emergency shelters.