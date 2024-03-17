Calm and sunny days ahead!

The downslope & canyon winds along the Northern Wasatch Front & Cache Valley continue to weaken but will remain slightly elevated near the mouths of the canyons overnight into Sunday morning before really quieting down Sunday afternoon.

The valley rain and mountain snow are also beginning to wrap up across central and southern Utah.

The weather from Sunday through most of the upcoming work week will be quite nice under sunny skies, temperatures will soar well above normal values. Highs along the Wasatch Front will climb into the mid, maybe even some upper 60s, with lower to mid-70s for parts of southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times. Lows: Around 40.

Sunday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Lower 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Mid-60s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: A few showers early. Lows: Lower 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Lower 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Upper 60s.