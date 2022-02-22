Central, southern Utah issued Winter Storm Warning and Advisory

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of central and southern Utah are in store for additional wintry conditions Tuesday as advisories and warnings have been issued for large portions of the state.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday's storm will bring "widespread moderate to heavy snow accumulations" and categorized the system as a major weather risk.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the southern part of Utah ranging from Milford down to the Arizona border, while an Advisory is in place from around Nephi south to Milford.

Snow accumulations up to eight inches are possible for southwest Utah, as well as Zion, Bryce Canyon and Capital Reef national parks and surrounding areas. Other areas under advisories can see as much as five inches of snow in some locations.

The advisories and warnings will go into effect as early as 11 a.m Tuesday and remain through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should expect winter conditions along the following areas:

US-89 through all of central and southern Utah to the Arizona state line

I-15 through Black Ridge Canyon

SR-24

I-70 to Green River

Areas in the Wasatch Mountains and Salt Lake Valley were recipients of a healthy snow totals Monday, with Snowbird receiving five inches.

In addition to the snow, the NWS forecasts heavy winds up to 50 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday along the northern Wasatch Front in Farmington, Weber and Ogden canyons.