Chilly start to a sunny spring day!

A lot of you will need a winter coat on a cold May morning! Luckily, it won't last long. After a chilly start today, temps will gradually warm up through the rest of the week.

A weaker storm will bring a chance of showers & t-storms Thursday, mainly to Northeast Utah & SW Wyoming. There's about a 30% chance they could pop up along the Wasatch Front.

It's going to be sunny & warm this holiday weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app