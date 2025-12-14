Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clear and sunny start to the week

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

It’s a mostly clear and cold start to the day across the state, with high pressure firmly in place. High clouds rotating through the ridge will bring partly cloudy skies to most areas. Daytime highs will once again climb above normal, reaching the low to mid-50s in northern valleys and the low 60s in southern Utah.

That said, valley haze and inversions are setting up a bit more today, so temperatures may run slightly cooler than yesterday, with moderate air quality expected.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the chance of precipitation in Salt Lake City. Things remain dry Sunday through Tuesday, but rise to Isolated showers Tuesday night. Widespread showers are predicted Wednesday before becoming widely scattered Wednesday night through Friday morning. The chance of Widespread showers rises back up Friday night through Saturday.

Calm weather continues into the start of the workweek with little change through Tuesday. For northern Utah, models are finally hinting at a shift, with increasing moisture arriving Wednesday as the jet stream dips south. This pattern change should bring some much-needed snowfall to the northern mountains, while valleys remain too warm—meaning rain is the most likely outcome for now.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted snowfall by Christmas Eve. Most of the state remains dry, but some snow is predicted for small pockets of northern Utah.

The good news: active weather looks poised to stick around into the weekend and possibly beyond, with additional valley rain and mountain snow leading up to Christmas. Stay tuned.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere