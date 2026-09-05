Clear skies and gusty winds for Labor Day weekend

Clear skies this morning will continue into the afternoon with increasing southwest flow over the state. As a result, gusty southwest winds will continue across much of Utah through at least Sunday, with the strongest winds expected west of I-15. Gusts of 30–40 mph are likely with increased wildfire conditions.

The bigger weather story arrives Sunday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Marie pushes north into Utah. Rain and thunderstorms will become more likely statewide with lingering showers into Labor Day.

Some areas could see locally heavy rain, with a slight risk for flash flooding. Strong thunderstorms are also possible, particularly as a cold front moves through Sunday night into early Monday.

Behind the front, cooler and drier weather settles in for the first half of next week. Temperatures will fall to roughly 10 degrees below normal on Labor Day...rebounding to near average highs by midweek.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app