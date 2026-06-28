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Cold front pushing through, but temps remain high

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
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A nice and cool start to Sunday morning along Northern Utah as a slow-moving cold front continues to push through the state. The cold front has helped drop temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal over northern Utah while keeping fire weather concerns elevated across the south.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing predicted rainfall by Tuesday night. Logan is projected to receive the most rain at 0.17 inches, followed by Vernal, which may receive 0.13 inches of rain, followed by Ogden and Evanston, each projected to receive 0.09 inches of rain.

High temperatures across northern Utah will struggle to reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon—roughly 20 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. The cooler air will also bring the chance for a few light showers across northern Utah through early Monday, though rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.

Meanwhile, southeastern Utah will continue to deal with strong southwest winds and very dry conditions. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through the evening as gusty winds and low humidity create critical fire weather conditions.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the areas with wildfire danger along the western United States. Moab shows the highest risk, marked with a number 10. Next highest area is Denver at a 5, followed by Roswell, Phoenix, St. George, and Evanston, all labeled at a 4.

The cooler weather won't last long. Temperatures will begin climbing again Monday, with a steady warming trend through the week. By next weekend, much of Utah will once again be dealing with hot, dry summer weather.

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