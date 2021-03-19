Cold front to bring rain, snow across Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The pleasant weather conditions experienced throughout Utah this week will come to an end over the weekend.

A cold front is forecast to bring heavy rain and snow across the state as it sweeps through starting early Saturday. The front will travel down the Interstate 15 corridor before dissipating near Beaver.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. across the Wasatch and Western Uinta Mountains. Up to 10 inches of snow is expected, with winter travel conditions predicted for Logan, Sardine, upper Parleys, Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Heavy rain and snow will develop around the following onset times for these areas:

7-8 a.m. for Logan

8-9 a.m. for Brigham City

9-10 a.m. for Ogden

9-10 a.m. for Salt Lake City

Noon-1 p.m. for Provo

2-3 p.m. for Scipio

3-4 p.m. for the I-70 Jct.

4-5 p.m. for Beaver

Moderate-to-heavy rain and snow will remain possible for 3-5 hours following the above times.

Valley and mountain snow showers will be spotty into Sunday morning north of Cedar City.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued from noon Saturday until 9 p.m. for south and central Utah. Winds gusting up to 50 mph will likely "produce areas of blowing sand, dust and choppy conditions on Lake Powell," according to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service.

