Cold Snap Lifts

Trailing cold air from this weekend’s storm system brought a sharp drop in temperatures leading to freeze warnings for several regions. Frigid conditions are expected for Cache, eastern Box Elder, Juan and Millard, southwest Utah, Sanpete and Sevier Valleys, and the western Uinta Basin. The cold air will linger into the evening so the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the Cache and eastern Box Elder for Monday night.

After the chill clears, temperatures will be able to rebound nicely as high pressure continues to build throughout the week. By Thursday, highs are expected to soar averaging around 10 degrees above normal. Northern and Central Utah will spend the rest of the week in the 70s and 80s, while Southern Utah will be well into the 90s for the weekend. The warming trend will be followed by sunny skies across the state.

From Tuesday through Saturday, rainfall chances remain low, at less than 10%. Early models suggest a storm system could be bringing in a pattern change by Sunday.

