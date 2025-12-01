Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold start to the week; More snow on the way!

Cold start to the week; More snow on the way!- Monday, December 1
It's the first day of December and it feels like it!

It's going to be cold & dry today with another storm set to move in tomorrow. A rain/snow mix on Tuesday will change over to snow in valleys overnight & into Wed. morning with accumulation possible. A trace to 1 inch is possible in the valleys, with 1-4 inches on the benches & Wasatch Back. 4-10 inches expected are expected in the Northern Mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

