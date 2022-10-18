Cold temps, possible snow as first winter storm set to blast Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Those triple-digit temps over the summer and comfortable fall days will all become a distant memory for most of Utah over the weekend.

A winter storm is expected to blast much of the state with the coldest temperatures of the year, with possible snow flurries in northern Utah and the Salt Lake Valley.

The front will start to be felt late Friday as winds pick up in the evening, with the highest winds expected Saturday in areas west of Interstate 15, according to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service.

By midday Saturday, rain is forecast for northern Utah before spreading south. Snow may be seen across higher areas, with the chance of flurries on valley benches.

Cold temperatures will arrive Sunday, with the NWS forecasting a hard freeze for many Utah valleys. Temperatures in northern Utah on Sunday heading into Monday will reach the low 30s, with highs just breaking the 50s.

Ahead of the first winter storm, residents are being urged to winterize their homes to prepare for the season.