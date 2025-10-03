Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold & Wet Conference Weekend

Cold & Wet Conference Weekend- Friday, October 3
Warm start to a wet weekend! Gusty winds across Western UT ahead of a strong cold front crossing the state today & tomorrow. Widespread precipitation in the north with much colder temps statewide!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Rain likely along with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Much cooler with showers & t-storms likely. Besides heavy rain at times, small hail & strong gusty winds are possible. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cool. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

