Colder storm brings rain & snow showers

Get ready for a taste of winter! A stronger, colder storm is sliding into the Beehive state and will impact us Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

We start off calm with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but you'll notice clouds increase and winds start to pick up throughout the day. Valley rain and mountain snow showers develop this afternoon and intensify this evening.

It will be a messy Tuesday morning commute for some key areas. As temperatures drop, we'll see rain transitioning to snow along the I-15 corridor between Nephi and Cedar City. A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect for the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, the Western Uintas and our Central & Southern mountains. This is the target for the most snow through Tuesday evening. We'll mainly stay as rain along the Wasatch Front with some snow flakes flying Tuesday morning.

Cold air settles in, as we dry out Wednesday afternoon.