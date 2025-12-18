Colder today; More storms this weekend

Cold air spilled in behind yesterday's storm, so it finally felt like the holidays this morning! After record temps yesterday, it's going to be noticeably cooler today, but still well above average. A weak weather system will bring a chance of light rain & snow showers this afternoon, but they should taper off pretty quickly this evening.

Temps will climb back into the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front on Friday ahead of another atmospheric river that'll bring more valley rain & high elevation mountain snow this weekend. Most snow will be above 7,000 feet with around 9 inches possible by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a 30% chance of rain & snow showers in the early afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app