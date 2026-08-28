Cooler, Stormy Weekend Ahead!

The last weekend of August will be a stormy one!

Scattered showers & t-storms will develop again today. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon & evening. The strong storms are possible each afternoon through the weekend, mainly across the north.

A cold front will slide across the state tonight through Saturday, with temperatures dropping well below average!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, then about a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Rain likely along with a chance of t-storms. Much cooler. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & still hot with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 103.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms possible. Lows: Upper 70s.

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