Cooler today; Holiday travel looks good!

You might want to grab a better jacket today! Cold air behind a weak, dry front has moved in. Temps across the northern half of the state will drop about 5 degrees lower than yesterday, but that still puts us close to average for late November. The cold air also weakened the inversion, so air quality will be better today.

High pressure will build back over Utah during the middle of the week, keeping it dry & bringing slightly warmer temps. Great news for holiday travel!

Stormy weather is expected to settle in this weekend. It'll finally bring a good chance of snow, but there's lots of uncertainty about how much & where. One thing is certain, it's going to get a lot colder.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app