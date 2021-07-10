Watch
Hanging on to the heat for the weekend

Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 11:47:58-04

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS for Southern Utah and HEAT ADVISORIES for the north.

Afternoon highs near all-time records for Saturday across the south. There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorm for Central through Southern Utah. RED FLAG WARNINGS remain in effect.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny and smoky. Highs: Near 100.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 105.

St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy and extremely hot. Highs: Near 115.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 80s
Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: 113.

