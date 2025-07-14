Dangerous heat setting in

The big weather story for the work-week will be the heat!

Highs will continue to trend anywhere from 5-10 degrees above normal for the week. Temperatures across northern and central Utah will reach the upper 90s over the next several days. For Washington county, expect highs ranging from 110-115 degrees through late week. Overnight lows will only dip down to the low 80s, which will further add to the dangerous heat.

Due to the hot and dry conditions, an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for lower Washington county and Zion National Park until this evening.

It is important to remember the risk of heat related illnesses are common in these types of conditions. Drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioned rooms, and staying out of the sun during the warmest portions of the day are a few ways to avoid overheating.

Critical fire weather conditions will increase for southern Utah throughout the week. Southwest winds with gusts around 30 mph and low humidity levels are expected to impact the area by Tuesday afternoon.

