'Dangerously hot' temperatures to blanket southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Forget what the calendar says, summer feels like it has already arrived with "dangerously hot" conditions forecast over the next few days in Utah.

A high pressure system will settle over southern Utah on Thursday, bringing the hottest weather of the season by far with temperatures well into the 100s starting Wednesday. Those temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than seasonal norms this time of year.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued through Friday for the areas surrounding St. George, Lower Washington County and the Lake Powell area. There is a 50 percent chance of reaching or breaking the daily record high of 107 degrees on Thursday in St. George, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast high temperatures in St. George :



Wednesday - 105°

Thursday - 108°

Friday - 107°

Saturday - 104°

Anyone looking for nighttime relief from the scorching weather will be disappointed as temperatures in southern Utah are only expected to reach the mid 70s after the sun sets.

The heat will be on by late in the work week with highs approaching 20°F above seasonal normals by Friday. This will result in dangerously hot conditions for the lower valleys of southern Utah. Here's a look at the temperature forecast for Tuesday through Friday. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/jIcIgPia4I — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 4, 2024

Northern Utah will also feel the pre-summer swelter, with high temperatures remaining in the 90s starting Thursday through Sunday.

Those in the areas covered by the warning are advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and take frequent breaks if they are working outdoors.

And for those wondering, summer doesn't "officially" begin until June 20.

