Dicey commutes to continue as more snow expected overnight

SALT LAKE CITY — For those who enjoyed Wednesday's early morning commute on snowy Utah roads, the forecast looks very familiar heading into Thursday.



TRACK THE STORMS: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Another storm is expected to arrive overnight in northern Utah and continue into the morning hours, setting up what looks to be a carbon copy of dicey driving conditions before the weather improves for a brief period.

Following Wednesday morning and afternoon's snowfall that dumped an inch or two of snow in the valleys, and much more in the mountains, the precipitation will turn to a rain/snow mix heading into the evening.

Light snow is forecast to arrive overnight, with another mix of rain and snow expected between 6-8 a.m. Thursday. Once the new storm moves through, conditions will become a bit nicer with possible rain in the afternoon and Friday.

However, the weekend looks to bring rain across the entire state, making for a wet Saturday and Sunday before the sun returns to the skies Monday.

