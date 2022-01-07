Watch
Weather

Actions

Downright balmy as Salt Lake City sets record high temperature

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
SLC High Temperature.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:53:15-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Break out the hula skirts and ukuleles as it's feeling downright tropical in Salt Lake City on Friday.

In the middle of winter, the National Weather Service reported that the city reached a toasty 56 degrees at 12:20 p.m., setting a record high temperature for the day.

Not since 1956 has it been so warm on a January 7th.

The higher temps are due to south winds keeping things milder, but even the forecasts didn't predict temperatures climbing near 60 degrees in Salt Lake.

But before residents start getting their pools back in shape, rain and snow is forecast to move in later Friday night. It will stay wet in the valleys, though the northern mountains could see up to six inches of snow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere