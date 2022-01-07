Downright balmy as Salt Lake City sets record high temperature

SALT LAKE CITY — Break out the hula skirts and ukuleles as it's feeling downright tropical in Salt Lake City on Friday.

In the middle of winter, the National Weather Service reported that the city reached a toasty 56 degrees at 12:20 p.m., setting a record high temperature for the day.

Not since 1956 has it been so warm on a January 7th.

12:20 PM - Salt Lake City airport just tied the daily record high temperature of 58°F, previously set in 1956. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 7, 2022

The higher temps are due to south winds keeping things milder, but even the forecasts didn't predict temperatures climbing near 60 degrees in Salt Lake.

But before residents start getting their pools back in shape, rain and snow is forecast to move in later Friday night. It will stay wet in the valleys, though the northern mountains could see up to six inches of snow.