Dry, Windy, and Hot Weekend Ahead

The big weather story today and heading into the weekend will be the heat! Highs will once again be in the low to mid 90s for Northern/Central Utah and the low 100s for Southern Utah.

Hot, dry and breezy conditions will continue well into the weekend. High pressure will build over the Four Corners region, sending daytime highs well above average. Temperatures will start about 10 degrees above normal at the beginning of the weekend and rise to about 15 degrees above heading into next week.

For Utah and southwestern Wyoming, the increased heat with the dry conditions will set the stage for an increase in fire danger. Dry, southwesterly winds will linger throughout the weekend which will bring gusty afternoon winds to the region.

Long-range models show little to no confidence relief from the heat will be in the forecast, so stay safe and enjoy the warm weather responsibly!

