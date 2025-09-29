Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drying out today; Showers & t-storms tomorrow

Drying out today; Showers & t-storms tomorrow- Monday, September 29
Dry air moving in behind a departing storm still set the stage for a sunny, warm day! The next system will slide across Northern Utah tomorrow & bring cooler, wet weather. Drying out again Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

