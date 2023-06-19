Watch Now
Dusty day across Utah as heavy winds sweep through

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jun 19, 2023
FARMINGTON, Utah — A heavy layer of dust is blanketing parts of Utah as strong winds and gusts blow through ahead of a cold front Monday.

LIVE video below shows dusty conditions along I-15 in Davis County:

Live video from Utah Department of Transportation cameras show low visibility in the Davis County area as winds stir things up.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for parts of western Utah, while a Wind Advisory is in place for the Salt Lake and Tooele/Rush valleys until 8 p.m. Gusts are forecast to reach up to 50 miles per hour in the more heavily-populated locations in the state.

Blowing dust may create adverse driving conditions and visibility on highways and roads.

