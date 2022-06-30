Watch Now
Electrifying! Lightning puts on thrilling show over Salt Lake City

Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 30, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Those who were rustled out of their slumber by the thunderstorm that rolled through the Salt Lake area early Thursday were treated to quite a show.

Lightning strikes across the valley proved to be thrilling to storm watchers, nature lovers and especially photographers.

Several FOX 13 News viewers excitedly shared their photos and videos of the incredible sky show, so we thought we'd share them with anyone who may have slept through Mother Nature's fury.

Thanks to Luz Hernandez, Jason Robison, Shanna Christensen, and Autumn Creer for your photos.

More storms are expected on Thursday afternoon, but its doubtful they'll "perform" quite like they did in the morning hours while most were asleep.

FOX 13 News meteorologist Damon Yauney has Thursday's storm forecast below

Utah's Weather Authority | Showers, storms continue - June 30

