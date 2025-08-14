ELEVATED FIRE DANGER

Due to low humidity and gusty winds, there are still serious fire weather concerns today. A Red Flag Warning has been issued today, warning dry lightning and gusty could start wildfires. It will also be rather breezy as winds are expected to gust over 40 mph by late afternoon.

An increase in moisture could lead to some thundershower activity through Saturday. While the rain will stay across higher terrain today, there is a chance for some valley showers Friday and Saturday. Because the lower atmosphere will remain dry, the storms will create strong winds and have the capability to produce dry lightning.

On the bright side, temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the next couple of days. This decrease in surface highs may help reduce the risk of heat related issues.

By Friday there will be some lower-level moisture available, but chances for anything beneficial remain slim. Although there is a small chance of flash flooding throughout the canyons, heavy rainfall does not seem likely because the atmosphere is so dry.

