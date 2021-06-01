Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of Utah later this week

ST. GEORGE, Utah — With temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees in some parts of Utah later this week, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas of the state.

The warning from the National Weather Service takes effect noon Thursday and lasts through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The areas covered in the warning include:

ST. GEORGE

WASHINGTON COUNTY

LAKE POWELL / GLEN CANYON RECREATION AREA

An Extended Heat Warning is issued when "heat index values are forecast to meet or exceed locally defined warning criteria for at least two days," according to the Be Ready Utah page.

People should take extra precautions if working or spending time outdoors, and possibly reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the National Weather Service warned.

Anyone who feels they are overcome with heat stroke should move indoors or to a cool and shaded location.