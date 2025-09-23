Feels like Fall today; Warmer weather ahead

The first full day of Fall was off to a cool start! High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather through the middle of the week. Precipitation will move back into Southern Utah by Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny with NE winds 10-20 mph early in the morning. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

