Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feels like Fall today; Warmer weather ahead

Feels like Fall today; Warmer weather ahead- Tuesday, September 23
Posted
and last updated

The first full day of Fall was off to a cool start! High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather through the middle of the week. Precipitation will move back into Southern Utah by Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny with NE winds 10-20 mph early in the morning. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere