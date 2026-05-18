Feels more like March than May!

Rainy days and Mondays might get you down, but this year we need the rain so badly it might not bother you!

Precipitation is most likely in the morning, but the rain and snow will taper off by this afternoon as an unseasonably cold storm moves out of the area. Even after it dries out, it's going to be cold! Temps will be about 10-20 degrees below average.

Some valleys outside the Wasatch Front will drop below freezing again overnight! Luckily, it'll trend warmer for the rest of the week. As of now, it looks good for Memorial Day Weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

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