First snowfall of season makes Utah ski resorts giddy

SALT LAKE CITY — You'll have to excuse those who run Utah ski resorts or locals excited to strap on their snowboards if there's been a bit of Christmas morning feeling on Saturday.

Watch live below as snow falls up Little Cottonwood Canyon:

The first snowfall of the season kind of does that to people who count down the days when they're able to return to the slopes as some do awaiting Santa's arrival.

Overnight and early morning storms brought severe flooding to Tooele County and Salt Lake City, as well as snow for higher elevations in northern Utah.

Throughout the day on Saturday, traffic cameras showcased snow falling as vehicles journeyed up Little Cottonwood Canyon, and giddy ski resorts who inundated FOX 13 News inboxes with videos showing more than a dusting on multiple runs.

Alta reported 7 inches of snow in just a few hours, while Park City Mountain said the "early dusting is a sure sign that ski season is just around the corner."

One of the biggest totals of the day came from Brighton, which reported 10 inches Saturday.

Video shared by Snowbird showed crews at Hidden Peak shoveling not a dusting, but several inches of snow. The resort finished with 6 inches on the day.

Further south, Brian Head Resort was downright poetic expressing its excitement of the ski season's upcoming arrival, writing that the snow transformed "the landscape into a striking blend of white and gold as autumn met winter."

Although the first snowfall may have some Utahns pulling out their skis, the lifts are still weeks away from operating, especially with temperatures expected to return to the 80s next week.

Below are the opening dates for Utah ski resorts who have announced them:

