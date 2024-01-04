First storm of 2024 brings dusting of snow to Utah with more on the way

SALT LAKE CITY — December may have felt like an especially dismal month with a lack of snowy weather but the first storms of 2024 are finally bringing wintery conditions across Utah.

On Thursday, the skies were dark and a dusting of snow was seen in the valleys.

snow dusting west jordan

While only light snow showers are expected Thursday, another storm is on its way and is expected to bring a couple of inches of snow even down to the valley floors.

However, central Utah saw more than a dusting delivered with the first storm. Cedar City received 4.8 inches from Wednesday to Thursday, data recorded.

After a slight break on Saturday, snow will become even more likely on Sunday across Utah.

The wintery weather won't let up, with an active pattern continuing through next week and frigid temperatures expected to hit the Beehive State.

As snow began falling during the morning commute Thursday, officials reminded drivers that even light snow can make for very slick conditions, warning them weathto drive with caution during the stormy season.