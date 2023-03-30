First time in 3 years no part of Utah under 'Exceptional Drought'

SALT LAKE CITY — While many may be over all the snow and rain Utah is continually receiving this winter, a bit of news Thursday shows there's no doubt it is having a profound effect on the state's drought status.

For the first time in nearly three years, not a single part of the state is under "Exceptional Drought" status; a major milestone following a long period of concern over Utah's water future.

The new Utah Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows conditions improving, with a large portion of the state under no drought or "abnormally dry" status. Currently, just under 20 percent of Utah, including the Salt Lake area, is in "Severe Drought" and those numbers continue to drop each week.

During the current drought period, Utah first went under "Exceptional Drought" status back on June 9, 2020, gradually reaching its peak at 98 percent in August 2021.

Thankfully, the only thing that's now exceptional regarding Utah weather in 2023 is the non-stop precipitation that seemingly blankets the state each day this winter.