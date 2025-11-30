Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wintry weather moves into the Beehive State Sunday bringing the first valley snow of the season.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center. The text reads: "Sunday Snow! Snow levels approximately 4000 feet. Wasatch Front: TR. - 1inch, Mountain Valleys: 1 to 3 inches, Benches: 1 to 3 inches, Mountains: 4 to 8 inches, Cottonwoods: Up to 12 inches. Winter Advisories Through 11 PM."

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the mountains of northern and central Utah through 11 p.m. Sunday. Expect 4–8 inches of snow in most higher elevations, with up to a foot in the Upper Cottonwoods and parts of the Wasatch Plateau. With today being a busy travel day, plan on slow and tricky driving through the canyons and over the passes.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted snow accumulations. A thin strip of dark blue hovers over central Utah, showing accumulations of about 3 to 6 inches. Northern Utah is predicted to have an average of 1 to 3 inches of snow by Monday morning.

We're seeing generally light snow over the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and the benches of Salt Lake County, where a coating to about 3 inches is possible. The valley floors will continue to see periods of rain and snow with minor accumulations.

The storm moves out tonight, setting up a colder and calmer Monday. Highs will land in the 30s along the Wasatch Front and in the upper 40s to low 50s across the south.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the storm activity. Much of the snowfall is localized around the Salt Lake Valley, with some snowfall predicted as far south as Capitol Reef National Park.

Another system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday, looking very similar to today’s setup. Northern Utah could see another round of accumulating mountain snow, with snow levels flirting with valley floors once again. Stay tuned.

