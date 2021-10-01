Perfect weekend to take in the fall colors!

SALT LAKE CITY — The first weekend of October is looking good! High pressure building back over the area will bring warmer, dry weather through early next week. The next chance for precipitation will be Tuesday into Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.