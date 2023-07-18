Flash Flood Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park, surrounding areas

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Capitol Reef National Park and surrounding areas in southern Utah.

The warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

After multiple days of record breaking temperatures, thunderstorms have moved in, with up to a half-inch of rain having already fallen by 11:45 a.m. An additional half-inch is possible in the warning area.

Along with Capitol Reef National Park, Fruita is also affected by the Flash Flood Warning.

Campers and hikers should move to higher ground and avoid streams or creeks as currents can quickly become raging and life-threatening.