Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A busy weather week across Utah continues Friday as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Kane County.

LIVE RADAR: Check out the weather in your part of Utah

The warning is for the south central part of the county and expires at 5:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the lower Paria Canyon area, Paria Toadstools and Rimrock area, and entering mid-to-lower portions of Buckskin Gulch.

Life-threatening flash flooding could occur in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and streets.