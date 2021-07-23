Watch
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kane County

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 23, 2021
KANE COUNTY, Utah — A busy weather week across Utah continues Friday as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Kane County.

The warning is for the south central part of the county and expires at 5:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the lower Paria Canyon area, Paria Toadstools and Rimrock area, and entering mid-to-lower portions of Buckskin Gulch.

Life-threatening flash flooding could occur in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and streets.

