Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Zion National Park, multiple counties

Jesse Harris
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 19, 2021
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Flooding was seen in parts of Cedar City Monday afternoon as the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of Washington, Iron and Kane County, including the southeastern section of Zion National Park.

Video on social media showed water rushing down a Cedar City street.

The East Fork of the Virgin River is under the warning near the park. Officials advise the public to "seek higher ground if recreating in these areas and do not attempt to cross through floodwaters on foot or in a vehicle."

