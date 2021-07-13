Flash flood warnings, watches issued for areas in southern, east-central Utah

The National Weather Service is cautioning Utahns of potential flash floods in several areas of the state, mainly in southern Utah.

An official Flash Flood Warning was issued around 3 p.m. for south-central Wayne County, especially Capitol Reef National Park, Fruita and Caineville. It lasts until 6 p.m.

Another was issued for west-central Kane County, lasting through 5:15 p.m. and specifically including the areas of Bicknell and Torrey.

Northeastern Grand County and south-central Uintah County were also given a Flash Flood Warning through 5:45 p.m.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS advised. "Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall."

WATCH: Tuesday weather forecast

The NWS also issued a Flash Flood Watch lasting through the evening for:



Lower Washington County

Zion National Park

Southern Mountains

Upper Sevier River Valleys

Bryce Canyon Country

South Central Utah

Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity

"Flash flooding is possible, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and in vicinity of recent burn scars. Those venturing in the backcountry could encounter flooded and washed out roadways," the NWS wrote along with the Flash Flood Watch notice.

Visit weather.gov/slc for further details and the latest updates. This article will also be updated with any changes.

National Weather Service