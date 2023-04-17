Watch Now
Flood Advisory issued for Emigration Canyon area, Hogle Zoo

Posted at 9:08 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 23:36:16-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a "River Flood Advisory" for the area near Emigration Creek on the east side of Salt Lake City.

The advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

"Given the snowmelt-driven nature of the rise in flow, these will continue to crest late each night and fall during the day, with flows reaching their lowest midday," the NWS wrote.

Homes and other buildings along the creek should expect "minor flood damage." Hogle Zoo may also experience some flooding.

