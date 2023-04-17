Flood Advisory issued for Emigration Canyon area, Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a "River Flood Advisory" for the area near Emigration Creek on the east side of Salt Lake City.
The advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
"Given the snowmelt-driven nature of the rise in flow, these will continue to crest late each night and fall during the day, with flows reaching their lowest midday," the NWS wrote.
Homes and other buildings along the creek should expect "minor flood damage." Hogle Zoo may also experience some flooding.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Emigration Creek as it is forecast to crest at 125 cfs between 9PM and 4AM tonight, above action stage. This is a great time for enhanced awareness/preparedness, and many flood mitigation tools are already in place for the affected areas #utwx pic.twitter.com/9kGGmaBdGE— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 16, 2023