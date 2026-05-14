From Record Heat to Mild May Temps!

After a taste of summer earlier this week, its going to feel like spring again!

Sunny & much cooler today with temps across the north about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. South of I-70, it will be about 5-10 degrees cooler.

It's going to be slightly warmer tomorrow and Saturday. So, a great start to the weekend, but the next cold front moves in late Saturday.

Even cooler, wet weather will move in by Sunday & Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

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