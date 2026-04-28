From soggy to sunny!

Chilly morning temps linger behind yesterday's storm with spotty showers possible over the mountains. Otherwise, drying out with a warming trend expected today through the weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: .Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.
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