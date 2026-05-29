From sunny to stormy in Utah today!

A weather system moving in today will bring scattered showers, isolated t-storms, & cooler temps. Showers begin in the south in the AM, then move into Northern Utah by late afternoon/early evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers & isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: A few showers in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain most likely in the morning, then a chance of showers & isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20& chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

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