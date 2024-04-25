Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Funnel clouds seen, but no tornado watches in northern Utah

Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 14:31:38-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Several FOX 13 News viewers shared photos and video of what appeared to be funnel clouds over northern Utah Thursday, although the National Weather Service has yet to confirm whether they were actually tornadoes.

Video below shows funnel cloud in Eagle Mountain (Wendy Forbush):

Funnel - Eagle Mountain

A landspout tornado was captured on camera near Herriman in the late morning, which is still technically a tornado, but does not develop as a supercell version would.

Funnel Cloud

With a landspout, the rotation begins at ground-level, not within the storm.

As of noon, weather conditions were worsening across the Salt Lake Valley, but not tornado watches or warnings had been issued.

Funnel Cloud

Hail was seen in South Jordan, with marble-sized hail being reported in West Jordan and Midvale.

Funnel Cloud

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere