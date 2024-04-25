Funnel clouds seen, but no tornado watches in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several FOX 13 News viewers shared photos and video of what appeared to be funnel clouds over northern Utah Thursday, although the National Weather Service has yet to confirm whether they were actually tornadoes.

Video below shows funnel cloud in Eagle Mountain (Wendy Forbush):

Funnel - Eagle Mountain

A landspout tornado was captured on camera near Herriman in the late morning, which is still technically a tornado, but does not develop as a supercell version would.

Sandra Em

With a landspout, the rotation begins at ground-level, not within the storm.

As of noon, weather conditions were worsening across the Salt Lake Valley, but not tornado watches or warnings had been issued.

Danyette Jones

Hail was seen in South Jordan, with marble-sized hail being reported in West Jordan and Midvale.