Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Getting hotter; Monsoon moves in later this week

Getting hotter; Monsoon moves in later this week- Tuesday, August 19
Posted
and last updated

High pressure will keep it hot & dry with near record heat today & tomorrow. Monsoon moisture will move in later this week, bringing showers & t-storms along with cooler temps & higher humidity.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere