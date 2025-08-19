Getting hotter; Monsoon moves in later this week

High pressure will keep it hot & dry with near record heat today & tomorrow. Monsoon moisture will move in later this week, bringing showers & t-storms along with cooler temps & higher humidity.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

