Goodbye, early spring; storm may bring snow to northern Utah tonight

SALT LAKE CITY — The practically spring-like weather conditions enjoyed by Utahns over the weekend will disappear by Monday night.

A storm is forecast to move into northern Utah late Monday with snow possible overnight as the temperatures drop to the low 30s. Until then, a rain chance of 40 percent exists between 8 to 11 p.m.

Another beautiful day in store tomorrow, though with gusty winds across the region. Cold, wet weather envelopes the region Tuesday into at least Thursday, reminding us it's still early spring, meteorologically speaking of course! See the deets below. #utwx pic.twitter.com/xPmy9RRoBa — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 7, 2021

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service issued all-day wind advisories for the northern part of the state Monday with gusts of 50 miles per hour possible. Blowing dust is also a possibility in Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys through 8 p.m.

By Wednesday, the storm is expected to affect areas of central and southern Utah.

With low temperatures forecast in the 30s for most of the work week, the chances of snow stick around through Thursday before clear skies return over the weekend.